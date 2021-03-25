Olimpia Splendid Unveils 2021 Fanless Heater Range

Olimpia Splendid is bringing its 2021 Noirot heating range to Australia, which offers silent heating with no fan.

The Spot Plus range of heaters can be wall-mounted or transported on castors, and uses the upward expansion of hot air to gently circulate around the room without the need for a fan. They feature lockable, childproof thermostat settings as well as thermo safety cutouts and rounded edges, and have optional integrated timers.

All models are made in France, and according to Olimpia Splendid, the fanless design makes them energy-efficient and friendly to asthma or allergy sufferers.

“The revolutionary Monobloc heating element is totally silent, and the non-expanding front panel means no rattles or cracks whilst you’re keeping warm.

“Every Noirot heater is also fitted with a Noirot precision thermostat that even after years of functioning maintains the desired temperature within 0.1 degree Celsius, which ultimately leads to reducing your heating costs,” the manufacturer said.

The Noirot range starts at $449 for the 1000W 7358-3 with no integrated timer and $549 for the 7358-3T with timer, then $499 for the 1500W 7358-5 and $599 for the 7358-5T; $549 for the 2000W 7358-7 and $649 for the 7358-7T; and $599 for the 2400 W 7358-8 and $699 for the 7358-8T.

Each is available via The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, and Betta Home Living.