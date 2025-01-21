New Fujifilm Binoculars For Birders Have Less Shake

Two new binoculars aimed at birdwatchers are being released by Fujifilm.

The Fujinon TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 will be released later this month, and Mike C. Northrup, Senior Manager of Strategic Business Development at Fujifilm North America, said the new pair “challenge conventional thinking about high-magnification optics, especially for birdwatchers”.

“We’ve engineered a way to give birders and other outdoor enthusiasts unprecedented magnification – stabilised – while maintaining the compact form and image quality that they demand.” 

“When looking through high-magnification lenses, small physical movements can lead to drastic shifts, resulting in shaky views,” the company said. 

Fujifilm Fujinon TSL1640 and TLS2040 3 New Fujifilm Binoculars For Birders Have Less Shake
Fujifilm Fujinon TSL1640 and TLS2040.

“To remedy this, TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 provide ±3° of electronic image stabilisation, which, when combined with the ergonomic design, allow users to maximise the binoculars’ high clarity performance potential.”

Fujifilm said that beyond birders, the 16x and 20x (respectively) magnifications are ideal for casual marine enthusiasts, concerts, sporting events and travel.

The TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 are the latest additions to Fujinon’s Techno-Stabi binoculars collection, and Fujifilm said they combined the “cutting-edge performance of the flagship Techno-Stabi TS-X1440 model and the “lightweight form factor of the compact” Techno-Stabi  TS12x28WP and TS16x28WP models. 

Both TS-L1640 and TS-L2040 feature a 40mm objective lens diameter, allowing more light into the binocular, “resulting in a bright, dynamic, close-up view, creating a view that’s up to 39 percent brighter than Techno-Stabi TS12x28WP and TS16x28WP.”

Fujifilm Fujinon TSL1640 and TLS2040 2 New Fujifilm Binoculars For Birders Have Less Shake

Both binoculars have extra-low dispersion (ED) glass with Fujinon EBC multi coatings, alongside phase correction coated prisms, “for superior clarity, colour fidelity and reduced lens flare, especially in challenging lighting conditions”.

Fujifilm said they have up to 30 hours of continuous use from two AAA batteries (inclusive of an auto-off function for battery power savings). IPX7 waterproof rated. 

The binoculars weigh about 30 ounces.

The manufacturer said the binoculars are expected to be available for purchase in Australia in February with a RRP of $1,999 for the TS-L1640 and $2,149 for the TS-L2040.

