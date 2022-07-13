One UI Watch4.5 Finds Its Way To The Samsung Galaxy Watch

One UI Watch4.5 is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch devices, delivering a “more complete watch experience” via a range of new convenient features.

As announced via the Korean tech giants Newsroom, One UI Watch4.5 will add a number of new features to improve the Galaxy Watch user experience.

The new update is set to add a full QWERTY keyboard to the Galaxy Watch, allowing for a full typing experience. The keyboard will use a ‘swipe-to-type’ functionality for clear communication, as well as recognition of dictation and handwriting, ensuring fast and easy communication. Inputs can be changed at any time.

One UI Watch4.5 also adds dual-SIM support, allowing users to choose a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone, and have it sync to the watch. The interface will inform users which SIM is being used, while an optional “Ask always” setting on the phone allows users to choose the SIM to use from the watch.

The new update also adds more customization options to the watch face, allowing a user to better express themselves and keep it in style with the rest of their outfit. These designs can be quickly adjusted with a favourites list, while each design can be customized with different colours and complications.

Finally, One UI Watch4.5 adds additional accessibility features. Users who are colour-blind or have difficulty seeing colour can adjust colour correction and contrast, whilst transparency, blur affects and animations can also be turned off.

Auditory assistance gets bolstered in the update too, allowing sound to be balanced from left and right audio output for a connected Bluetooth headset or earbuds. Finally, those who have difficulty with touch responsiveness can adjust Tap duration, disabling repeated touch inputs for better control.

One UI Watch4.5 is due for release on Galaxy devices in Q3 2022, with more features to be announced in the future.