Onkyo Launches $349 C-30 CD Player to Complete Icon Series Range

Audio equipment manufacturer Onkyo has announced the C-30 High-Performance CD Player, a new addition to its Icon Series lineup designed for premium music playback at an accessible price point of $349.

The C-30 features Onkyo’s proprietary VLSC (Vector Linear Shaping Circuit) technology, which uses advanced algorithms to remove pulse noise from the signal path.

The player incorporates a premium 24-bit/192kHz DAC that delivers clean, distortion-free analog output with a 107 dB signal-to-noise ratio for detailed audio reproduction.

Engineering highlights include a high-precision ±10PPM clock for timing accuracy and stable stereo imaging, plus a vibration-resistant, blast-finished aluminium front panel designed to reduce resonance during playback.

The rear panel offers Hi-Fi-grade RCA, optical, and digital coaxial outputs for integration with various audio systems.

The C-30 supports standard CDs, CD-Rs, and CD-RWs, along with MP3 and WMA file playback, providing versatile access to music collections while maintaining high sound quality standards.

The CD player joins Onkyo’s Icon Series, which was unveiled at CES 2025 and launches in October.

The lineup includes the Icon A-50 integrated amplifier ($1,599), Icon P-80 network pre-amplifier ($1,999), and Icon M-80 power amplifier ($1,999), all available in silver or black finishes.

The Icon A-50 delivers 110W at 8 ohms and features DIRAC Limited room correction, while the Icon P-80 offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming capabilities and is Roon Ready.

The Icon M-80 power amplifier provides 130W at 8 ohms with XLR inputs and analog volume metres.

All Icon Series components feature contemporary chassis designs engineered to house advanced audio technologies.

The lineup represents Onkyo’s effort to combine cutting-edge performance with modern aesthetics for discerning audiophiles.

Onkyo, with nearly 80 years of audio innovation experience, positions the Icon Series as setting new standards in premium audio excellence through high-current, high-speed, high-resolution performance capabilities.