Onkyo’s ‘Sophisticated And Sleek’ New Logo

Japanese electronics company Onkyo has unveiled a logo that it claims represents a “new era” and “true re-birth”.

“The new logo retains the visual brand equity that has been achieved over more than 45 years showcasing the inheritance of Onkyo’s tradition and respect for its past, while updating to a more modern kerning in an intentional look forward,” Onkyo said in a long-winded press statement that bordered on the flowery.

“The space between each letter represents a change from the past, new possibilities, and stability for the future. It also speaks to the envelopment, experience, and cinematic widescreen space that Onkyo products create in the home.”

Onkyo describes the new marketing brand typography – Roboto Condensed – as “sophisticated and sleek”, and says it’s part of the company’s “bold new vision for the future”.

New Onkyo logos 2024 Onkyos Sophisticated And Sleek New Logo
New Onkyo logos 2024.

“The Onkyo brand identity and future product developments will stem from a sense of harmony and minimalism. A collected, deliberate and unassuming presence achieved through use of natural materials paired with advanced technology and wrapped around both cool and warm tones instills trust and confidence in this new age.”

And on it went.

“Onkyo’s refreshed tone is serious, professional, confident and polite, in true Japanese style. It will maintain humility and respect for its audience.

“Its mantra is to keep content relevant, precise, and of the essence, without over-embellishment to let the experience speak for itself, leaving room for consumers to connect emotionally with the brand and its products.”

 

 

Old Onkyo logo Onkyos Sophisticated And Sleek New Logo
Old Onkyo logo.

 

 

The company has also established the new Premium Audio Company Technology Center (PACTC) in Osaka, Japan. 

“The establishment of PACTC is more than just a facility; it’s a hub for innovation where our engineers, technicians and marketing teams collaborate to develop the next generation of ground-breaking audio products. 

“It’s already playing a pivotal role in delivering high-performance audio solutions to consumers around the world, as Onkyo remains at the forefront of the audio industry.”

There are 59 employees at the Osaka facility, with an average 22-year tenure, Onkyo said.

