Ooni Brings World-Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The world’s number one pizza oven brand Ooni has officially launched in the Australian market, with a range of models that bring professional outdoor cooking to Aussie backyards.

Ooni ovens are famed for their ability to reach a temperature of 500°C in under 20 minutes, cooking pizzas in 60 seconds.

The Scottish company is launching a number of ovens, including the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven ($1,699), which reaches 500°C in 15 minutes, with a glass drop-down door and mounted thermometer.

ooni Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards

For a more compact option, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven ($659) weighs 9.25kg, and can cook a 12″ pizza in just 60 seconds.

“Ooni was founded on the simple idea that everyone deserves great pizza,” said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni.

“From our backyard beginnings, we’ve gone on to sell our pizza ovens all over the world and we’re proud to add Australia to the list.”

“We’re incredibly excited to finally launch in Australia,” said newly appointed General Manager of Ooni Australia, Jeff Morrison.

ooni 2 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards

“We know that Aussies have a famous love for food and the outdoors, and we’re coming to market at a fantastic time ahead of the summer season. We can’t wait to help even more Aussies make pizza with our ovens.”

Check out the entire range at Ooni’s website.

 

728x90 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
4Square clarity ad 1 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
728x90TEAL Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Ooni Brings World Class Pizza To Aussie Backyards
Previous Post

Uniden's Mobile Reception Booster Could Be A Life Safer

Rest Easy With Uniden's 2K Smart Baby Monitor

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Disney Teams With Movie Studios To Sell Direct
GoPro Bank On Hero 6 To Bounce Back
Galaxy Note 8's Facial Unlock Fooled By A Photo