Oppo Claims 16-Day Lifespan For New Watch

Oppo is claiming its forthcoming Watch 2 smartwatch will have a 16-day lifespan when charged.

This comes as the Watch 2 launches in China, with no mention yet of an Australian launch.

The smartwatch boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, and looks much like an Apple Watch, with a square design, two right-hand buttons, and a curved AMOLED display clocked at 60Hz.

The Watch 2 will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes: the 42mm model has a 1.75-inch panel with 372 x 430-pixel resolution display, while the 46mm sports a 1.91-inch, 402 x 430-pixel resolution.

The biggest boast has to be the 16-day charge, which Oppo explains is only when using the in-built Power Saver mode, which disables many features.

The 46mm Watch 2 can achieve four days without a top-up without Power Saver mode, which is still mighty impressive, considering VOOc charging is available, offering a lightning fast top-up.