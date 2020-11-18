Chinese phone maker Oppo has unveiled its Oppo X 2021 Rollable Concept smartphone which features a unique extending display.

The maiden prototype was introduced at Inno Day 2020, where Oppo revealed the rollable concept technology for the first time.

The Oppo X 2021 display expands from 6.7 inches to 7.4 inches and the screen is developed with a durable material which eliminates the visible crease forming in the middle.

The screen is an OLED panel which extends through a 6.8mm Roll Motor. Oppo filed 122 patents for this smartphone, with 12 used for the scroll mechanism alone.

Oppo developed a 2 in 1 plate which is sued as the support when the display is extended or contracted back to normal.

The tech giant also added a custom-made laminate called The Warp Track for the screen to add more protection.

“Compared with foldable technologies, rollable displays are a lot more adaptable as they are adjustable between minimum and maximum sizes for different use case scenarios,” Oppo’s Chief 5G Scientist Henry Tang said at the event.

Production of the Oppo X 2021 is still in the concept stage and the company hopes to bring the technology to consumers “at the right time”, said Oppo VP Levin Liu.