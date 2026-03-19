OPPO Find N6 Unveiled With Crease-Free Design, 200MP Camera And Flagship Power

Set to launch locally on April 16 for A$3,299, with pre-orders opening April 2 via JB Hi-Fi, the Find N6 marks the return of OPPO’s N-series foldables to the Australian market after skipping the previous generation.

The headline feature is a new ‘Zero-Feel Crease’ display, designed to eliminate one of the biggest drawbacks of foldables.

OPPO says the near-invisible crease is achieved using a redesigned hinge and a 3D printing process paired with “auto-smoothing” flexible glass, resulting in a flatter, more durable screen over time.

The device features an 8.12-inch inner display and a 6.62-inch outer screen, housed in a relatively slim 8.93mm folded profile and weighing 225g – putting it close to traditional flagship phones in hand feel.

The Find N6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. OPPO claims notable gains in performance and efficiency, aimed at handling multitasking and high-end workloads without compromise.

Camera hardware is another major focus. The foldable packs a 200MP main sensor alongside 50MP ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lenses, with Hasselblad tuning and features like advanced portrait modes and 4K Dolby Vision video recording. Dual 20MP front cameras are also included for both inner and outer displays.

Battery life has also been boosted, with a 6,000mAh capacity – the largest in the Find N series – supported by 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Additional features include IP58/IP59 water resistance, improved connectivity with added antennas and support for OPPO’s new AI Pen stylus.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line facing increasing competition, OPPO is clearly targeting the same premium segment – this time with a focus on eliminating the usual trade-offs between performance, design and usability in foldables.