OPPO Launches Reno15 Series for Creators with 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera

OPPO has unveiled its Reno15 Series for Australia, targeting the new lineup at the creator and social video crowd, with big batteries, a new ultra-wide selfie camera and a heavy focus on one-take video features.

The headline feature across the range is a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view, designed to make group shots, travel vlogs and front-facing video easier without reaching for a selfie stick.

OPPO says the focus for the Reno15 series is on how people actually use their phones in 2026: shooting short-form video, switching cameras mid-clip and editing on the go.

On the more premium Reno15 Pro, the front camera is backed up by a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto portrait lens, aimed at creators who want more flexibility to crop, reframe and shoot natural-looking portraits.

Both phones also get updated AI-powered flash and portrait lighting features to improve low-light photos and unevenly lit shots.

Video is a major focus. The Reno15 Pro supports 4K HDR video with enhanced stabilisation, while both models include Dual-View Video to record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, plus a seamless camera switch mode that lets users flip between cameras without stopping the recording – a clear nod to TikTok and Reels-style “one take” content.

Battery life is another big selling point. The Reno15 Pro packs a 6,200mAh battery, while the Reno15 F goes even bigger at 6,500mAh. Both support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which OPPO says is aimed at all-day creators who don’t want to think about topping up.

In terms of design, the Reno15 Pro opts for a more compact 6.32-inch display in an aluminium frame, while the Reno15 F gets a larger 6.57-inch 120Hz screen. Both phones offer IP69 water and dust resistance.

Pricing starts at $679 for the Reno15 F, while the Reno15 Pro comes in at $1,399. Both will be available from major Australian retailers and OPPO’s online store from 5 February.