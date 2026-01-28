OPPO Launches Reno15 Series for Creators with 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera

News by Joe Gallop Share
OPPO has unveiled its Reno15 Series for Australia, targeting the new lineup at the creator and social video crowd, with big batteries, a new ultra-wide selfie camera and a heavy focus on one-take video features.

The headline feature across the range is a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view, designed to make group shots, travel vlogs and front-facing video easier without reaching for a selfie stick.

OPPO says the focus for the Reno15 series is on how people actually use their phones in 2026: shooting short-form video, switching cameras mid-clip and editing on the go.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 100747 OPPO Launches Reno15 Series for Creators with 50MP Ultra Wide Selfie Camera

On the more premium Reno15 Pro, the front camera is backed up by a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto portrait lens, aimed at creators who want more flexibility to crop, reframe and shoot natural-looking portraits.

Both phones also get updated AI-powered flash and portrait lighting features to improve low-light photos and unevenly lit shots.

Video is a major focus. The Reno15 Pro supports 4K HDR video with enhanced stabilisation, while both models include Dual-View Video to record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, plus a seamless camera switch mode that lets users flip between cameras without stopping the recording – a clear nod to TikTok and Reels-style “one take” content.

Reno15 Pro Aurora Blue Internet RGB scaled OPPO Launches Reno15 Series for Creators with 50MP Ultra Wide Selfie Camera

Battery life is another big selling point. The Reno15 Pro packs a 6,200mAh battery, while the Reno15 F goes even bigger at 6,500mAh. Both support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which OPPO says is aimed at all-day creators who don’t want to think about topping up.

In terms of design, the Reno15 Pro opts for a more compact 6.32-inch display in an aluminium frame, while the Reno15 F gets a larger 6.57-inch 120Hz screen. Both phones offer IP69 water and dust resistance.

Pricing starts at $679 for the Reno15 F, while the Reno15 Pro comes in at $1,399. Both will be available from major Australian retailers and OPPO’s online store from 5 February.

