OPPO Pushes Smartphone Photography to New Extremes with Hasselblad-Powered Find X9 Ultra

The Find X9 Ultra marks a significant leap over its predecessor, with major upgrades across all rear cameras rather than incremental changes.

At the centre of the device is a revamped quad-camera system headlined by dual 200MP sensors and a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering a native 10x optical zoom – a first for smartphones at this resolution.

The camera array spans focal lengths from 14mm ultra-wide through to extreme telephoto, with up to 120x digital zoom.

OPPO has also introduced a new periscope design using a quintuple prism structure to extend zoom capabilities without increasing device thickness.

The Hasselblad collaboration extends beyond hardware. The Find X9 Ultra features a new ‘True Color’ system with 24 spectral channels and up to 15 stops of dynamic range, aimed at delivering more accurate colour reproduction.

A redesigned Hasselblad Master Mode gives photographers full manual control while avoiding generative AI processing – a move likely to appeal to purists.

Video capabilities have also been pushed further, with support for 8K recording at 30fps and 4K at 120fps, alongside professional tools like Log recording and LUT support.

Outside of imaging, the handset packs a 6.82-inch 144Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a large 7050mAh battery with 100W wired charging. OPPO’s latest ColorOS 16 software and AI features round out the package.

OPPO is also offering an optional ‘Earth Explorer Ki’, including a 300mm teleconverter lens, camera-style grip and filter adapter system.

While global availability is expanding beyond China this year, local release details, including Australian pricing and timing are yet to be confirmed.