Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event

Oppo has released a teaser video for its upcoming Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s smartphones ahead of its Oppo 2025 Imaging Technology Night event, set to take place later today.

The event is expected to introduce Oppo’s first imaging brand, Lumo, and provide insights into the camera technology featured in its upcoming devices.

The Find X8 Ultra, Oppo’s latest camera flagship, will feature a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor, along with two periscope lenses, a 3x zoom with an IMX906 sensor and a 6x zoom with an IMX882 sensor.

The ultra-wide camera will also use an IMX882 sensor.

Meanwhile, the Find X8s and Find X8s+, positioned as mini flagships, will come with 6.3-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively.

Alongside these smartphones, Oppo is expected to launch a new tablet and smartwatch at a larger event on April 10.

Official renders and teaser videos showcasing the devices and Oppo’s Mag cases have also been released.