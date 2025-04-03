Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Oppo has released a teaser video for its upcoming Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s smartphones ahead of its Oppo 2025 Imaging Technology Night event, set to take place later today.

The event is expected to introduce Oppo’s first imaging brand, Lumo, and provide insights into the camera technology featured in its upcoming devices.

gsmarena 005 scaled Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event

The Find X8 Ultra, Oppo’s latest camera flagship, will feature a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor, along with two periscope lenses, a 3x zoom with an IMX906 sensor and a 6x zoom with an IMX882 sensor.

The ultra-wide camera will also use an IMX882 sensor.

Meanwhile, the Find X8s and Find X8s+, positioned as mini flagships, will come with 6.3-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively.

Alongside these smartphones, Oppo is expected to launch a new tablet and smartwatch at a larger event on April 10.

Official renders and teaser videos showcasing the devices and Oppo’s Mag cases have also been released.

gsmarena 008 scaled Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event

728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Litheaudio 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
728x90 we see oled CN Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
hitachi banner 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Westan 728x90px Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Haier 728x90 1 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
denon perl white 728x90 1 Oppo Teases Find X8 Ultra and X8s Ahead of Imaging Tech Event
Previous Post

Acer Unveils New Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

Sony Strengthens Bravia Projector, TV and Audio Lineup

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aussies Warned Over NBN Worker Scam

Google Unveils New Features For Samsung Devices

Sonos Tipped To Be Working On A TV Puck, New Headphones Due Tomorrow