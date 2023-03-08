Optus And Pentanet Team For Gaming Glory

Optus have joined forces with Perth-based high-speed specialists Pentanet Limited to deliver Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to Optus customers.

Allowing users to transform devices into high-quality gaming systems without costly hardware, cloud gaming offers customers a more flexible and convenient solution for gaming, both in the home and on the go.

The thing is, cloud gaming requires high speed, low latency connectivity and is a key consumer use-case for 5G. Attractive to gamers, the Optus 5G network allows them to stream premium gaming content directly from the cloud for a seamless and immersive experience accessible from anywhere anytime.

Optus offer the fastest 5G network for download speeds in Australia. They are the current holder of the OpenSignal 5G Games Experience award.

The partnership between Optus and Pentanet will give Optus customers the simplicity and flexibility of cloud gaming, with the superior performance of Optus’ 5G network, all enhanced by Optus Living Network features.

The partnership will see both companies working towards a program that provides a superior experience for GeForce NOW users. It will focus on 5G and the GeForce NOW (below) user management platform CloudGG, and be available to Optus customers from the second half of this year.

GeForce NOW will be integrated into the Optus SubHub subscription management platform, enabling access for Optus customers in Australia.

Optus Managing Director of Marketing & Revenue Matt Williams says, “Our mission is to break down the barriers to gaming and offer our customers the freedom to play anywhere and anytime.

“Cloud gaming is an ideal example for 5G in the home and on the go, given the need for high speed, low latency connectivity, and we are excited that we will be able to offer that to our customers very soon.”

Pentanet Managing Director Stephen Cornish adds, “This is a big step towards solidifying our position in the gaming market, being the wholesale digital distribution channel for GeForce NOW in our territories.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Optus and putting this game changing platform into the hands of new users.”