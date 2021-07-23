Optus Named Australia’s Fastest 5G

Optus is celebrating a big win after being named Australia’s fastest 5G network by independent benchmarking company Ookla.

Ookla analysed more than 330,000 user-initiated 5G Speedtest results over the first half of 2021 and found Optus had a median download speed of 323Mbps – more than 60 per cent higher than one of its competitors; additionally, it had the lowest latency, at 18 milliseconds.

According to Matt Williams, Managing Director Marketing and Revenue at Optus, the result establishes the telco as the leader in 5G speeds.

“For us, being authentic to the true attributes of 5G has always been our focus – rather than trying to build our network the fastest.

“This means delivering ultra-fast 5G directly into the hands of our customers so they can benefit from uninterrupted high-definition streaming and lightning fast downloads – connecting them with technology that improves their lives on our world class network,” he said.

More than one million 5G-enabled devices are currently active on the Optus network.

