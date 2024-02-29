Optus Sport To Feature 133 Live Matches in March, Including UEFA Euro 2024 Final Team Qualifiers

Optus Sport will be featuring UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs and some of the biggest international teams in the world facing off, in its extensive and impressive lineup in March.

The lineup will also include title showdowns and local derbies in the Premier League, Aussies in action in the WSL and the J.League.

“There are big months of football and then there are what’s coming in March on Optus Sport! Saying this month of football is one of the biggest in recent memory would be an understatement – we have eye-catching Premier League clashes that could go a long way to deciding where the premiership trophy will be heading this season, WSL title rivals also going head-to-head, plus we’ll know who the final three teams to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 will be,” said Howard Rees, Head of Optus Sport.

UEFA EURO 2024, which kicks off on 15 June, can only be watched on Optus Sport, and includes 51 matches, 24 competing nations, live only on Optus Sport.

Key highlights of the Optus Sport March lineup:

It’s a big month for three-time reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race, kicking off with a fierce Manchester derby against their old rivals.

Manchester United head to the Etihad Stadium on Monday, 4 March, knowing that they can get their season back on track, and potentially ruin their noisy neighbours’ hunt for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

The following week we get the final Premier League showdown in the long-running rivalry of Pep Guardiola’s City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with the latter leaving the club at the end of the season. Victory for either team on Monday, March 11, could go a long way to deciding where the Premier League trophy calls home come May.

That game against the champions at Anfield is the first of two massive games for Liverpool in March, the second of which being a Merseyside derby away to Everton on March 18.

In March we’re also treated to a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Australia-friendly kick-off time of 11.30pm (AEDT) on Saturday, March 16, with the Blues looking to scupper the Gunners’ hopes of a first title in 20 years.

Over in LALIGA, it’s a big month for Barcelona, as they travel to both Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid with manager Xavi Hernandez aiming to muscle in on Real Madrid and Girona’s title battle in what will be his last season in charge of the club.

In the WSL, it’s derbies galore, with two London derbies, a Manchester derby and a Merseyside derby all live on Optus Sport.

Arsenal face Tottenham on Sunday, March 3, at 11.30pm (AEDT) before heading to Chelsea on Saturday, March 16, at 6am (AEDT).

Then we have Manchester City vs Manchester United on Saturday, March 23, at 11.30pm (AEDT) before Everton host Liverpool 24 hours later.

March will also reveal the identities of the final three teams heading to Germany in June for UEFA EURO 2024™ as the playoffs get underway on Friday, March 22, at 6.45am (AEDT).

The likes of Wales, Greece, Poland and Ukraine will all be in action across six semi-finals before the three play-off finals take place the following week on Wednesday, March 27 at 6.45am (AEDT).

The UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs are part of 24 international matches live on Optus Sport across six days in March, with a plethora of mouthwatering friendlies also being broadcast.

England have a double-header against Brazil and Belgium, while Germany face European heavyweights Netherlands and France, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to continue his record-breaking scoring for Portugal against Sweden.

The full March fixture list on Optus Sport (all kick-off times in AEDT):

March 1

Yokohama F.Marinos v Avispa Fukuoka, 09:00pm

March 2

Celta Vigo v Almería, 06:00am

Sagan Tosu v Consadole Sapporo, 04:00pm

Kashima Antlers v Cerezo Osaka, 05:00pm

Sevilla v Real Sociedad, 11:00pm

March 3

Manchester City Women v Everton Women, 01:00am

Rayo Vallecano v Cádiz, 01:15am

Brentford v Chelsea, 02:00am

Everton v West Ham United, 02:00pm

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion, 02:00am

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 02:00am

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, 02:00am

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, 02:00am

Getafe v Las Palmas, 03:30am

Luton Town v Aston Villa, 04:30am

Valencia v Real Madrid, 06:00am

Urawa Red Diamonds v Tokyo Verdy, 06:00pm

Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women, 11:30pm

March 4

Villareal v Granada, 00:00am

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth, 00:00am

Aston Villa Women v Liverpool Women, 01:00am

Bristol City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women, 01:00am

Atlético Madrid v Real Betis, 01:15am

West Ham United Women v Manchester United Women, 02:00am

Manchester City v Manchester United, 02:30am

Mallorca v Girona, 03:30am

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona, 06:00am

Leicester City Women v Chelsea Women, 07:00am

March 5

Osasuna v Alavés, 06:00am

Sheffield United v Arsenal, 07:00am

March 9

Barcelona v Mallorca, 06:00am

FC Tokyo v Vissel Kobe, 06:00pm

Kawasaki Frontale v Kyoto Sanga, 06:00pm

Valencia v Getafe, 11:00pm

Manchester United v Everton, 11:30pm

March 10

Cádiz v Atlético Madrid, 01:15am

AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United, 02:00am

Crystal Palace v Luton Town, 02:00am

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham, 02:00am

Granada v Real Sociedad, 03:30am

Arsenal v Brentford, 04:30am

Girona v Osasuna, 07:00am

Consadole Sapporo v Urawa Red Diamonds, 03:00pm

Alavés v Rayo Vallecano, 11:00pm

March 11

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, 00:00am

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest, 01:00am

West Ham United v Burnley, 01:00am

Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao, 01:15am

Liverpool v Manchester City, 02:45am

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 03:30am

Real Betis v Villareal, 06:00am

March 12

Almería v Sevilla, 06:00am

Chelsea v Newcastle United, 07:00am

March 14

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town, 06:30am

March 16

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women, 06:00am

Real Sociedad v Cádiz, 06:00am

Consadole Sapporo v Machida Zelvia, 04:00pm

Vissel Kobe v Sanfrecce, 04:00pm

Mallorca v Granada, 11:00pm

Arsenal v Chelsea, 11:30pm

March 17

Everton Women v Aston Villa Women, 00:00am

Osasuna v Real Madrid, 01:15am

Burnley v Brentford, 02:00am

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, 02:00am

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest, 02:00am

Manchester United v Sheffield United, 02:00am

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth, 02:00am

Getafe v Girona, 03:30am

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, 04:30am

Athletic Bilbao v Alavés, 06:00am

Kashima Antlers v Kawasaki Frontale, 05:00pm

Shonan Bellmare v Urawa Red Diamonds, 05:00pm

Sevilla v Celta Vigo, 11:00pm

Liverpool Women v West Ham United Women, 11:00pm

Manchester United Women v Bristol City Women, 11:00pm

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Manchester City Women, 11:30pm

March 18

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women, 01:00am

Everton v Liverpool, 01:00am

West Ham United v Aston Villa, 01:00am

Villareal v Valencia, 01:15am

Las Palmas v Almería, 02:15am

Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis, 03:30am

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, 03:30am

Atlético Madrid v Barcelona, 06:00am

March 22

Georgia v Luxembourg, 04:00am

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine, 06:45am

Greece v Kazakhstan, 06:45am

Israel v Iceland, 06:45am

Poland v Estonia, 06:45am

Wales v Finland, 06:45am

Portugal v Sweden, 06:45am

March 23

Norway v Czechia, 04:00am

Netherlands v Scotland, 06:45am

Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women, 11:30pm

March 24

Republic of Ireland v Belgium, 04:00am

England v Brazil, 06:00am

Denmark v Switzerland, 06:00am

France v Germany, 07:00am

March 25

Everton Women v Liverpool Women, 00:00am

Bristol City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women, 01:00am

Leicester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women, 02:00am

West Ham United Women v Cheslea Women, 03:30am

Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women, 05:45am

March 27

Norway v Slovakia, 05:00am

England v Belgium, 06:45am

Germany v Netherlands, 06:45am

Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine v Israel/Iceland, 06:45am

Georgia/Luxembourg v Greece/Kazakhstan, 06:45am

Poland v Estonia v Wales/Finland, 06:45am

Slovenia v Portugal, 06:45amepublic of Ireland v Switzerland, 06:45am

Scotland v Northern Ireland, 06:45am

Spain v Brazil, 07:00am

France v Chile, 07:00am

March 30

Cádiz v Granada, 06:00am

Vissel Kobe v Consadole Sapporo, 04:00pm

Kawasaki Frontale v FC Tokyo, 05:00pm

Urawa Red Diamonds v Avispa Fukuoka, 05:00pm

Nagoya v Yokohama F. Marinos, 06:00pm

Getafe v Sevilla, 11:00pm

Newcastle United v West Ham United, 11:30pm

Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women, 11:30pm

March 31

Almería v Osasuna, 01:15am

AFC Bournemouth v Everton, 02:00am

Chelsea v Burnley, 02:00am

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, 02:00am

Sheffield United v Fulham, 02:00am

Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town, 02:00am

Valencia v Mallorca, 03:30am

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 04:30am

Brentford v Manchester United, 07:00am

Barcelona v Las Palmas, 06:00am

Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano, 11:00pm