Optus Sport To Feature 133 Live Matches in March, Including UEFA Euro 2024 Final Team Qualifiers

Optus Sport will be featuring UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs and some of the biggest international teams in the world facing off, in its extensive and impressive lineup in March.
The lineup will also include title showdowns and local derbies in the Premier League, Aussies in action in the WSL and the J.League.
“There are big months of football and then there are what’s coming in March on Optus Sport! Saying this month of football is one of the biggest in recent memory would be an understatement – we have eye-catching Premier League clashes that could go a long way to deciding where the premiership trophy will be heading this season, WSL title rivals also going head-to-head, plus we’ll know who the final three teams to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 will be,” said Howard Rees, Head of Optus Sport.
UEFA EURO 2024, which kicks off on 15 June, can only be watched on Optus Sport, and includes 51 matches, 24 competing nations, live only on Optus Sport.
Key highlights of the Optus Sport March lineup:
- It’s a big month for three-time reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race, kicking off with a fierce Manchester derby against their old rivals.
- Manchester United head to the Etihad Stadium on Monday, 4 March, knowing that they can get their season back on track, and potentially ruin their noisy neighbours’ hunt for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.
- The following week we get the final Premier League showdown in the long-running rivalry of Pep Guardiola’s City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with the latter leaving the club at the end of the season. Victory for either team on Monday, March 11, could go a long way to deciding where the Premier League trophy calls home come May.
- That game against the champions at Anfield is the first of two massive games for Liverpool in March, the second of which being a Merseyside derby away to Everton on March 18.
- In March we’re also treated to a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Australia-friendly kick-off time of 11.30pm (AEDT) on Saturday, March 16, with the Blues looking to scupper the Gunners’ hopes of a first title in 20 years.
- Over in LALIGA, it’s a big month for Barcelona, as they travel to both Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid with manager Xavi Hernandez aiming to muscle in on Real Madrid and Girona’s title battle in what will be his last season in charge of the club.
- In the WSL, it’s derbies galore, with two London derbies, a Manchester derby and a Merseyside derby all live on Optus Sport.
- Arsenal face Tottenham on Sunday, March 3, at 11.30pm (AEDT) before heading to Chelsea on Saturday, March 16, at 6am (AEDT).
- Then we have Manchester City vs Manchester United on Saturday, March 23, at 11.30pm (AEDT) before Everton host Liverpool 24 hours later.
- March will also reveal the identities of the final three teams heading to Germany in June for UEFA EURO 2024™ as the playoffs get underway on Friday, March 22, at 6.45am (AEDT).
- The likes of Wales, Greece, Poland and Ukraine will all be in action across six semi-finals before the three play-off finals take place the following week on Wednesday, March 27 at 6.45am (AEDT).
- The UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs are part of 24 international matches live on Optus Sport across six days in March, with a plethora of mouthwatering friendlies also being broadcast.
- England have a double-header against Brazil and Belgium, while Germany face European heavyweights Netherlands and France, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to continue his record-breaking scoring for Portugal against Sweden.
The full March fixture list on Optus Sport (all kick-off times in AEDT):
March 1
Yokohama F.Marinos v Avispa Fukuoka, 09:00pm
March 2
Celta Vigo v Almería, 06:00am
Sagan Tosu v Consadole Sapporo, 04:00pm
Kashima Antlers v Cerezo Osaka, 05:00pm
Sevilla v Real Sociedad, 11:00pm
March 3
Manchester City Women v Everton Women, 01:00am
Rayo Vallecano v Cádiz, 01:15am
Brentford v Chelsea, 02:00am
Everton v West Ham United, 02:00pm
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion, 02:00am
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 02:00am
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, 02:00am
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, 02:00am
Getafe v Las Palmas, 03:30am
Luton Town v Aston Villa, 04:30am
Valencia v Real Madrid, 06:00am
Urawa Red Diamonds v Tokyo Verdy, 06:00pm
Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women, 11:30pm
March 4
Villareal v Granada, 00:00am
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth, 00:00am
Aston Villa Women v Liverpool Women, 01:00am
Bristol City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women, 01:00am
Atlético Madrid v Real Betis, 01:15am
West Ham United Women v Manchester United Women, 02:00am
Manchester City v Manchester United, 02:30am
Mallorca v Girona, 03:30am
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona, 06:00am
Leicester City Women v Chelsea Women, 07:00am
March 5
Osasuna v Alavés, 06:00am
Sheffield United v Arsenal, 07:00am
March 9
Barcelona v Mallorca, 06:00am
FC Tokyo v Vissel Kobe, 06:00pm
Kawasaki Frontale v Kyoto Sanga, 06:00pm
Valencia v Getafe, 11:00pm
Manchester United v Everton, 11:30pm
March 10
Cádiz v Atlético Madrid, 01:15am
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United, 02:00am
Crystal Palace v Luton Town, 02:00am
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham, 02:00am
Granada v Real Sociedad, 03:30am
Arsenal v Brentford, 04:30am
Girona v Osasuna, 07:00am
Consadole Sapporo v Urawa Red Diamonds, 03:00pm
Alavés v Rayo Vallecano, 11:00pm
March 11
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, 00:00am
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest, 01:00am
West Ham United v Burnley, 01:00am
Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao, 01:15am
Liverpool v Manchester City, 02:45am
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 03:30am
Real Betis v Villareal, 06:00am
March 12
Almería v Sevilla, 06:00am
Chelsea v Newcastle United, 07:00am
March 14
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town, 06:30am
March 16
Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women, 06:00am
Real Sociedad v Cádiz, 06:00am
Consadole Sapporo v Machida Zelvia, 04:00pm
Vissel Kobe v Sanfrecce, 04:00pm
Mallorca v Granada, 11:00pm
Arsenal v Chelsea, 11:30pm
March 17
Everton Women v Aston Villa Women, 00:00am
Osasuna v Real Madrid, 01:15am
Burnley v Brentford, 02:00am
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, 02:00am
Luton Town v Nottingham Forest, 02:00am
Manchester United v Sheffield United, 02:00am
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth, 02:00am
Getafe v Girona, 03:30am
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, 04:30am
Athletic Bilbao v Alavés, 06:00am
Kashima Antlers v Kawasaki Frontale, 05:00pm
Shonan Bellmare v Urawa Red Diamonds, 05:00pm
Sevilla v Celta Vigo, 11:00pm
Liverpool Women v West Ham United Women, 11:00pm
Manchester United Women v Bristol City Women, 11:00pm
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Manchester City Women, 11:30pm
March 18
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women, 01:00am
Everton v Liverpool, 01:00am
West Ham United v Aston Villa, 01:00am
Villareal v Valencia, 01:15am
Las Palmas v Almería, 02:15am
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis, 03:30am
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, 03:30am
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona, 06:00am
March 22
Georgia v Luxembourg, 04:00am
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine, 06:45am
Greece v Kazakhstan, 06:45am
Israel v Iceland, 06:45am
Poland v Estonia, 06:45am
Wales v Finland, 06:45am
Portugal v Sweden, 06:45am
March 23
Norway v Czechia, 04:00am
Netherlands v Scotland, 06:45am
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women, 11:30pm
March 24
Republic of Ireland v Belgium, 04:00am
England v Brazil, 06:00am
Denmark v Switzerland, 06:00am
France v Germany, 07:00am
March 25
Everton Women v Liverpool Women, 00:00am
Bristol City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women, 01:00am
Leicester City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women, 02:00am
West Ham United Women v Cheslea Women, 03:30am
Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women, 05:45am
March 27
Norway v Slovakia, 05:00am
England v Belgium, 06:45am
Germany v Netherlands, 06:45am
Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine v Israel/Iceland, 06:45am
Georgia/Luxembourg v Greece/Kazakhstan, 06:45am
Poland v Estonia v Wales/Finland, 06:45am
Slovenia v Portugal, 06:45amepublic of Ireland v Switzerland, 06:45am
Scotland v Northern Ireland, 06:45am
Spain v Brazil, 07:00am
France v Chile, 07:00am
March 30
Cádiz v Granada, 06:00am
Vissel Kobe v Consadole Sapporo, 04:00pm
Kawasaki Frontale v FC Tokyo, 05:00pm
Urawa Red Diamonds v Avispa Fukuoka, 05:00pm
Nagoya v Yokohama F. Marinos, 06:00pm
Getafe v Sevilla, 11:00pm
Newcastle United v West Ham United, 11:30pm
Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women, 11:30pm
March 31
Almería v Osasuna, 01:15am
AFC Bournemouth v Everton, 02:00am
Chelsea v Burnley, 02:00am
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, 02:00am
Sheffield United v Fulham, 02:00am
Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town, 02:00am
Valencia v Mallorca, 03:30am
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 04:30am
Brentford v Manchester United, 07:00am
Barcelona v Las Palmas, 06:00am
Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano, 11:00pm