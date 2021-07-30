Optus Trials Same-Day Smartphone Delivery

Optus and Uber have joined forces to offer speedy delivery of new smartphones to customers in selected areas.

The Amazon-esque pilot program will deliver new phones to existing customers near nine Optus stores across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane via Uber Direct, with bookings available over the phone for delivery to customers’ home addresses.

Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue, has hailed the Uber deal as an “industry-leading” partnership.

“No other telco offers this kind of signature service and with Australia’s fastest 5G, we continue to raise the bar on value and service by providing one of the fastest technology delivery services in Australia and connecting our customers with the technology that improves their lives quicker than ever before,” he said.

According to Lucas Groeneveld, General Manager for Uber’s Retail business in Australia and New Zealand, the Uber Direct network will get phones into customers’ hands as quickly as possible.

“Customer expectations are evolving, and we believe fast delivery is a game changer.

“Being able to order a new phone and have it arrive in about an hour will set a new standard for convenience that we think Optus customers will love,” he said.

The trial will be active for a limited time in selected areas.