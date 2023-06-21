Orders Now Being Taken For $343,000 ‘Luxury’ TV

by Nathan Jolly
Luxury brand C Span has opened pre-orders for its N1 Outdoor TV, which starts at a cool A$343,000 for the 137-inch version.

The N1 unfolds from a metallic bench into a massive outdoor screen.

It uses technology inspired by the Porsche Design Studio for the fold mechanism. It takes only 60 seconds to rise to its height of three metres, five MicroLED panels unfold to create a seamless display.

C SEED’s Adaptive Gap Calibration makes the borders between the screen panels disappear, while the screen surface coating helps to produce truest blacks and amazingly vibrant colors with practically no glare, according to the company.

The N1 features 16-bit color processing, 4,000 nits of brightness, a refresh rate of 3,840 Hz, 7,000:1 contrast, and 1.9 or 1.6 pixel resolution, and boasts two built-in 100 watt broadband coaxial speakers, and integrated subwoofer in the column, with additional twin coaxial speakers in each wing.

Of course, this beast has an IP65 weather rating; C Seed promise you can “leave it outside all year round without getting damaged by rain, seawater or snow.”

Delivery will occur in the first quarter of 2024. No word on whether this will ship to Australia – but if you’re splashing that amount of cash, I’m quite sure it could be arranged.

