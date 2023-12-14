Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Ortofon has revealed a brand new range of 2MR cartridges that feature a specially designed housing tailored for Rega turntables and tonearms.

It matches Rega’s requirement for low-form factor cartridges, with a narrow cartridge housing, it seamlessly integrates without need for modifications or spacers.

2MR cartridges feature a high performance motor system with quad coils and split pole pins, minimising eddy current losses, and enhances channel balance and accuracy.

This results in a clean, detailed sound capturing nuances of a cherished vinyl collection. It also features full compatibility with the Ortofon 2M series styli.

2MR Bronze scaled Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables

See below the key features of the 2MR cartridges:

  • Slimline cartridge body: Eliminates need for tonearm spacers, shims or modifications.
  • High-performance motor system incorporating Ortofon quad coils with split pole pins.
  • 100% compatibility with the 2M styli.
  • Quick and easy mounting on the tonearm with just two screws.

The Ortofon 2MR Cartridges are available now and in stock in Australia and New Zealand. See pricing below:

  • 2MR Red – AU$159 / NZ$209
  • 2MR Blue – AU$329 / NZ$399
  • 2MR Bronze – AU$699 / NZ$729
  • 2MR Black – AU$999 / NZ$1,209
  • 2MR Black LVB – AU$1,649 / NZ$1,999
  • 2MR Mono – AU$549 / NZ$619
  • 2MR 78 – AU$209 / NZ$229
728x90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
QUEEN 728x90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
moto g54 5g 728X90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Leaderboard 728x90 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Ortofon Announces New 2MR Cartridges For Turntables
Previous Post

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 To Arrive Early 2024

Acer Unveils New Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Laptop

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fitbit Refresh Alta With Heart Rate Sensor
Aldi Unveils Dual Plate Rotisserie Oven For $79.99
Bunnings & JB Hi-Fi To Sell Sub-$400 Robotic Vacuum