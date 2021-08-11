Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Nintendo’s next Indie World Showcase happens early tomorrow morning (2am AEST), and the company has promised a twenty-minute video presentation that will unveil a number of new Switch titles coming our way.

This marks the second such Indie World Showcase for 2021 – the April event saw the announcement of around twenty titles, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Cris Tales, and OlliOlli World.

The Indie World event will be live-streamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, or simply bookmark this page and watch the above video stream at 2am tomorrow morning.

728 x 90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
LB 728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow
Previous Post

TCL Move Past Roku With New Google TVs

Mac Mini Leak Reveals Apple's M1 Plans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Facebook Unblock Bug Affects Over 800K Users
in 'News'
iRobot Maker Left Sucking Air As Competition With LG & Samsung Heats Up
in 'Appliances'
Google Home Price Drops, Just In Time For Christmas
in 'Home Office'