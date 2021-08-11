Over A Dozen New Switch Titles Announced Tomorrow

Nintendo’s next Indie World Showcase happens early tomorrow morning (2am AEST), and the company has promised a twenty-minute video presentation that will unveil a number of new Switch titles coming our way.

This marks the second such Indie World Showcase for 2021 – the April event saw the announcement of around twenty titles, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Cris Tales, and OlliOlli World.

The Indie World event will be live-streamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, or simply bookmark this page and watch the above video stream at 2am tomorrow morning.