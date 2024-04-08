OXS Unveils New Gaming Sound System

Gaming audio product maker, OXS, has revealed its new Thunder Pro 5.1.2 Gaming Sound System, which provides a 5.1.2 channel configuration, supporting Dolby Atmos.

It was designed to direct each sound within a three-dimensional space, giving gamers and movie lovers a detailed, immersive audio experience.

It incorporates two tweeters, four full-range drivers, two woofers, and four Passive Radiators for boosting bass. These are supported by amplification with a peak output of 160W (80RMS).

EQ options include Standard, FPS (First Person Shooter), RAC (Ratchet and Clank), and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

The FPS Mode feature provides gamers with a competitive edge, enhancing footstep sounds, detecting their opponents’ movements accurately.

RAC Mode provides a hyper-realistic auditory experience and MOBA Mode enhances clarity of character skills sounds and team communications.

The device is compact and can fit under most monitors, taking up about 40% less space, while providing room-filling audio.

It has an RGB Light system which provides atmospheric lighting, as well as Ultra-Low Latency Response, ensuring the slightest movements in games are noticeable.

Users can change audio settings via the Toggle Control. Users can quickly change volume levels and EQ modes. Additionally, the soundbar comes with a wireless remote control for accessing other settings.

The system was designed to be compatible with most current gaming consoles, including PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Users can connect to consoles via HDMI IN and HDMI eARC. HDMI IN supports 8K video or 4K UHD 120FPS video transmission.

Finally, this system can be upgraded to a 7.1.2 channel configuration, if the user purchases the optional neck pillow speaker with a USB dongle.

See below the complete list of Thunder Pro 5.1.2 specifications:

Construction Material: ABS & Metal.

ABS & Metal. Channel Configuration: 5.1.2 with Dolby Atmos support.

5.1.2 with Dolby Atmos support. Tweeters: 2x 0.75-inches (upfiring).

2x 0.75-inches (upfiring). Full Range Drivers: 4x 1.5-inches (2x forward firing & 2x side-firing).

4x 1.5-inches (2x forward firing & 2x side-firing). Woofers: 2x 2.5-inches (upfiring).

2x 2.5-inches (upfiring). Passive Radiators: 4 (upfiring).

4 (upfiring). EQ: Standard, FPS, RAC, MOBA.

Standard, FPS, RAC, MOBA. Soundbar Output Power: 80W.

Soundbar Peak Output Power: 160W.

160W. Bass Output Power: 40W.

40W. Frequency Response: 75Hz – 20kHz.

75Hz – 20kHz. Harmonic Distortion: <1%.

<1%. Sound Level (SPL): 96dB.

96dB. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX-in, HDMI-in, HDMI-eARC, USB-C, USB-A for USB dongle, 3.5mm MIC-in, 3.5mm stereo jack.

Bluetooth 5.0, AUX-in, HDMI-in, HDMI-eARC, USB-C, USB-A for USB dongle, 3.5mm MIC-in, 3.5mm stereo jack. Dimensions: 608 x 122 x 78mm.

See below a list of included accessories:

Power Adapter.

User Manual.

Remote Control (2x AAA batteries included).

Toggle Control.

HDMI Cable.

USB A-C Cable.

2 Sets of Detachable Feet.

The OXS Thunder Pro will be available soon for U$599.99, or U$699.99 with the neck speaker, from the official OXS website. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.