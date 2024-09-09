OZ Distributor Robbed At IFA 2024

by David Richards
An Australian distributor who was one of many exhibiting at IFA 2024 in Berlin has been robbed.

Executives from Sydney based Tempo set up their stand only to return on the opening day to find that several products had been stolen from their stand.

The night prior several stand builders worked late to finish booths where the Tempo display was located.

There was little if any security on the doors as with management admitting to ChannelNews that they also had no security cameras over the booth where the goods were stolen.Tempo Stand 2 OZ Distributor Robbed At IFA 2024

ChannelNews understands that other booths also had goods stolen.

According to Tempo management they are currently working with IFA management to investigate the matterIt’s not known whether local Berlin Police have been asked to investigate.

Other Australian exhibitors including Cygnett and Alogic who were located close to each other had to battle with the new organizers of IFA 2024 with organizers demanding that they stick to a rigid display standard.

Other exhibitors working with the new organizers found that their booths were incorrectly identified with the wrong booth numbers listed in the app.

Brands such as Acer had no listing of their stand and the Ecovacs listing in the app, was a 10-minute walk away from where the stand was located.

Another issue plaguing organizers was their electronic map built into their app.

This failed to work and when it did was impossible to use.

This resulted in “paper” maps becoming a must have guide at the show which was supposed to be all about digital and the latest in technology.

Previous Post

Ecovacs Literally Cleans UP At IFA 2024

IFA 2024: Samsung VP Talks TVs, AI & Competition Issues

