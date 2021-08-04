Pac-Man Powers Up Casio Watch

Arcade classic Pac-Man has been seen on plenty of platforms over the decades – now it’s coming to a Casio digital watch.

The A100WEPC is designed after a recent reissue of the F-100 digital watch from 1978, and features a watch face with Pac-Man characters; a gold case evoking the Pac-Man cabinet; laser-etched designs on the stainless steel bands featuring Pac-Man and the ghosts chasing each other; and a similar design on the watch back.

“The new A100WEPC watch is based on the recently released A100 watch, which reprises the design of the original F-100, including the unique four-button front layout.

“The styling is designed to evoke the fun, retro look of the PAC-MAN game,” says Casio.

According to Casio, both it and Pac-Man have been around for forty years, and this collaboration celebrates both brands’ long history.

“The Pac-Man arcade game was first released in 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has countless fans around the world. The F-100 watch was released in 1978 and was the first Casio quartz watch in a resin case, delivering advanced functionality with a stopwatch and calendar functions,” the manufacturer said.

The water-resistant watch includes stopwatch, calendar, alarm, hourly chime, and LED light features. Official Australian pricing and availability are not yet known.