Pac-Man Powers Up Casio Watch

News, Accessories, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Arcade classic Pac-Man has been seen on plenty of platforms over the decades – now it’s coming to a Casio digital watch.

The A100WEPC is designed after a recent reissue of the F-100 digital watch from 1978, and features a watch face with Pac-Man characters; a gold case evoking the Pac-Man cabinet; laser-etched designs on the stainless steel bands featuring Pac-Man and the ghosts chasing each other; and a similar design on the watch back.

“The new A100WEPC watch is based on the recently released A100 watch, which reprises the design of the original F-100, including the unique four-button front layout.

“The styling is designed to evoke the fun, retro look of the PAC-MAN game,” says Casio.

gallery 1 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch

According to Casio, both it and Pac-Man have been around for forty years, and this collaboration celebrates both brands’ long history.

“The Pac-Man arcade game was first released in 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has countless fans around the world. The F-100 watch was released in 1978 and was the first Casio quartz watch in a resin case, delivering advanced functionality with a stopwatch and calendar functions,” the manufacturer said.

The water-resistant watch includes stopwatch, calendar, alarm, hourly chime, and LED light features. Official Australian pricing and availability are not yet known.

728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
Banner Shyla 728x90 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
728x90 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
728x90 Leaderboard Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Pac Man Powers Up Casio Watch
Previous Post
Apple TV

Sound Of Silence As Apple TV Bug Mutes Paid Content

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Q Acoustics M3 Awarded Best Soundbar
in 'Sound'
Pixel Buds Can Finally Be Turned Off
in 'Sound'
Amazon Under Pressure After Consumer Watchdog Investigation
in 'News'