Panasonic Announces Major Firmware Update For LUMIX Camera Models

Panasonic has revealed a significant firmware update is coming for its full-frame, mirrorless LUMIX S5II and S5IIx cameras.

The update is expected to improve shooting experiences and enhance the sharing functionality for images and videos.

The S5II Firmware V3.0 and S5IIx Firmware V2.0 are set to boost efficiency in production and post-production.

These firmware updates will be available to download free from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website from 11AM AEST on April 22nd, 2024.

The S5II Firmware Version 3.0 / S5IIx Firmware Version 2.0 will now support Frame.io Camera to Cloud, which allows images and videos to be automatically uploaded, backed up, shared, and worked on via the cloud.

Recorded content will be sent to the Frame.io platform through an internet connection via Wi-Fi or USB tethering and allows the sharing of captured photos (JPEG/RAW) and Proxy videos.

Creators can receive real-time feedback and collaborative editing among production teams is enabled.

The new Proxy Video Recording feature records a low bit-rate proxy file when shooting video, allowing for faster delivery from production to post.

There’s also real-time auto-focus recognition, which enhances the Phase Hybrid auto-focus, recognising people among other subjects.

It also has an animal eye recognition feature which focuses on and follows animal eyes, as well as car and motorcycle recognition.

Then there’s enhanced electronic image stabilisation performance, with a new E-Stabilisation (Video) function. Additionally, there’s the standard and high modes. Perspective distortion correction has also been added to correct distortion, which has been combined with Active I.S. technology.

Lastly, there’s a new Super High Speed (SH) Pre-burst Shooting function, which records bursts before shooting starts.

When the camera is set to SH PRE mode, the camera will start burst shooting from the second the user half presses the shutter button.

Product Marketing Manager of Imaging at Panasonic, Aaron Waters said, “LUMIX continues to exceed customer expectations by offering meaningful firmware updates to its cameras. These latest updates bolster our popular S5II and S5IIx cameras with new features and improved performance due to our continued product development. This is all at no cost to users, while adding value to their investment in the S Series.”

“The LUMIX S5II/S5IIx enhancements include updates to AF (autofocus) and IS (image stabilisation) technology first seen in the G9II, new partner developments with Adobe’s Frame.io and the inclusion of requested features from the LUMIX user communities, including proxy recording and high speed pre burst capabilities.”