Panasonic Announces Two New Lenses

Panasonic has unveiled two new interchangeable lenses that comply with the Micro Four Thirds system standard, and are telephoto zoom lenses that are in line with LEICA’s optical standards.

The H-ES35100 and H-RSA100400 interchangeable lenses for the LUMIX G Series were designed for creative photography/videography, suiting a wide range of digital mirrorless cameras.

First up is the H-ES35100GC, which is a redesigned LEICA DG large aperture, telephoto zoom lens sporting high mobility, performance, and full range F2.8 brightness.

See below the key features:

– F2.8 LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT lens for photographic performance throughout zoom ranges.

– New ghosting and flare suppression achieving optical standards required for LEICA certification.

– High-speed, high-precision auto-focus for videography with Dual I.S. 2.

– Compact, lightweight model for handheld photography and portability

The new ELMARIT full-range F2.8 lens boasts brightness in all zoom ranges, and supports compositions utilising F2.8 brightness.

An optimal lens structure (two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens) allows for high performance between the 70mm and 200mm zoom range. Along with Panasonic’s Nano Surface Coating technology, there’s also light-shielding technology eliminating unwanted light for clear, natural colour production and reduced flare.

It’s priced at RRP $1,999 and will be available in Australia in November 2023, from leading photographic specialists.

Then there’s the H-RSA100400G, a new teleconverter compatible LEICA DG lens, supporting full life-size Macro shooting, and ultra telephoto zoom photography.

See below the key features:

– F2.8 LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT lens for photographic performance throughout zoom ranges.

– Ultra telephoto zoom lens covering up to 1600mm.

– Compact, lightweight, and mobile with high-speed, high-precision auto-focus and teleconverter compatibility

This lens is able to achieve high performance throughput the zoom range, from center to edge, and an optimally arranged lens structure, (featuring one aspherical lens, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses, and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens) can produce detailed and textured hi-res, high-contrast images.

It has a focal length of 200mm to 800mm, and is suited to capture a range of difficult subjects. Additionally, the separately sold 2.0x teleconverter allows for 160mm full life-size Macro shooting.

It’s priced at RRP $3,099 and will be available in Australia in November, from leading photographic specialists.