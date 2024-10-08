Panasonic Brings Two Palm-Sized Shavers To Oz

Varun Godinho
X

Panasonic has brought two new compact, 5-blade, palm-sized shavers for men to Australia.

The ES-PV6 and ES-PV3 shavers have the linear motors located in the shaver head, thereby eliminating the shaver handle.

The USB-C charged devices have a responsive beard sensor, and its five Japanese stainless-steel blades integrate advanced magnetic levitation technology to deliver 70,000 cutting actions per minute.

The company says that the linear motor guarantees there is no loss of motor speed, even when handling thick beards or if the battery charge on it is low.

This shaver adapts power to suit your face contours, stubble thickness and density.

ES PV3A B K Lifestyle 05 withoutcap scaled Panasonic Brings Two Palm Sized Shavers To Oz
Panasonic ES-PV3 Shaver

 

Sensing at 233 times per second, Panasonic claims that it boosts power where beard growth is heavier and reduces it in sparser areas to prevent skin irritation.

Panasonic says that the five advanced blades and foils are made of stainless steel and the inner blades are nano-sharpened to 30 degrees, allowing cuts to be made as close to the root as possible.

With an IPX7 full-body waterproofing rating, the shavers can be used either dry or wet, with gel, foam, or even in the shower.

ES PV6A B W Lifestyle 03 scaled Panasonic Brings Two Palm Sized Shavers To Oz
Panasonic ES-PV6

 

“Panasonic is embarking on a new generation of shaving. We wanted to transform the premium shaver market and offer Australian men a totally new bespoke shaving experience that they can enjoy every day,” said Chasnyn Ousmand, Product Marketing Manager, Personal Care at Panasonic Australia.

“As soon as we placed this new model in the hands of consumers, they were wowed from the unboxing to the superior aesthetic, the premium feel of the product through to experiencing the first time use of the shaver. Then there is the incredible portability.”

The PV6 is available for A$799 in marble white, crafted from Nagori material produced from ocean minerals. The PV3 is available for A$699 in matte black. Both shavers are exclusively available at Shaver Shop stores.

