Panasonic Launches 4-In-1 Steam Microwave Oven

Panasonic has released a new 4-in-1 Steam Microwave Oven in Australia.

The NN-DS59N Microwave features steam, oven (top-bottom heater), grill, and microwave settings along with a Genius Sensor and an Auto Reheat function that allows users to measure the moisture in food and adjust cooking time accordingly, it also has a28 auto programs.

It also has a frameless downward-opening glass door, an easy-to-see touchscreen control panel, and an LCD display deliveringstylish look to suit your kitchen.

Panasonic partner and cook Marion Grasby put the new microwave to the test and said: “I’ve been a proud Panasonic partner for some time now and I’m always super impressed by the amount of tech they put into their appliances. This new NN-DS59N Microwave is no exception. I especially love the healthy grill function. It’s awesome to be able to make air-fryer style food on a flat tray (as opposed to a cramped air fryer basket) – I even made some epic air-fryer style wings!”

User Friendliness and Functional Features

With 6 combination cooking programs, you have the right cooking method for the best results at the touch of a button.

The oven’s 600ml water tank and boiler helps delivers 1100 watts of steam to fill up the oven. This makes it easy to cook simple meals within 15 minutes.

The steam function can be combined with the oven (top-bottom heat) and grill functions for flexibility in your cooking methods. This is perfect for recipes like gyozas which can be steamed on top and grilled on the bottom. The model’s air fry style cooking perfects healthier low-fat cooking.

It also comes equipped with an Inverter Technology to cook meals up to 40 per cent faster.

The best part is that the microwave oven is very easy to clean. The flat grill heater and flat stainless-steel interior are simple to wipe down and four automatic cleaning programs – such as Cavity Cleaning which uses hot steam – keep your Microwave spick and span without much fuss.

Availability

Priced at $919, Panasonic’s NN-DS59N is available for purchase from leading consumer electronics retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and David Jones.