Panasonic Launches Compact LUMIX S 40mm F2 Lens For Versatile Shooting

Panasonic has unveiled the LUMIX S 40mm F2, a new addition to its L-Mount lens lineup designed to offer flexibility across a wide range of shooting scenarios. Built as a compact prime lens, the release targets photographers and content creators seeking a balance between portability and image quality.

The 40mm focal length is positioned as a natural perspective that closely reflects the way the human eye sees the world. This makes it suitable for everyday use, including street photography, portraits and landscape work. The lens features a bright F2 aperture, enabling strong subject separation with soft background blur while also supporting faster shutter speeds in low-light conditions without relying heavily on higher ISO settings.

Panasonic has prioritised portability in the design, with the lens measuring approximately 40.9mm in length and weighing around 144g. Its compact form factor pairs closely with the LUMIX S9 camera body, creating a lightweight setup that is easy to carry for extended periods. The lens also shares a similar size profile with the LUMIX S 18-40mm when retracted and uses the same 62mm filter size, offering added convenience for users with existing accessories.

Durability remains a key focus, with a construction that is resistant to dust and splashes, making it suitable for use in changing outdoor conditions. A fluorine coating on the front element helps repel dirt and oil, allowing for easier cleaning and maintenance.

The lens is also designed with video creators in mind, incorporating features such as reduced focus breathing and micro-step aperture control. These enhancements help deliver smoother exposure adjustments and more consistent visual output during filming.

The LUMIX S 40mm F2 will be available from June through selected photography specialists and electronics retailers, with a recommended retail price of $699. It will be offered in two finishes, Black and Light Silver.

Panasonic has also provided a preview of its future lens plans, confirming development of a wide-angle prime designed to complement the compact LUMIX S9, along with a large-aperture telephoto zoom lens aimed at expanding the capabilities of the L-Mount system.