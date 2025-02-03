Panasonic Launches Four-In-One Microwave Oven

Panasonic has launched a new four-in-one Air Fry Convection Microwave Oven, the NN-CD88, for the Australian market.

The 34-litre oven combines four cooking functions — microwave, oven, grill and air fry.

The NN-CD88 features a new dishwasher-safe stainless-steel Air Fry Basket accessory that can cook up to 900g of fries.

Panasonic says that the new basket optimises air circulation for even crisping and perfect browning without the need for preheating.

Used in combination with the ‘Air Fry’ programme, the company claims that the NN-CD88 delivers the same performance as a conventional air fryer due to its top-fan structure.

MTK MWO CD88 Glazed Pork Belly Bites Photo 15 scaled Panasonic Launches Four In One Microwave Oven

 

The convection function supports baking and roasting up to 220°C while the grill function can be used for toasting, browning, and crisping.

The company said that its Inverter Microwave Technology ensures even defrosting, reheating and cooking.

The oven also features a Genius Sensor Cook which automatically detects heating conditions and measures the moisture in food to adjust cooking times.

A combination cooking feature uses multiple heat sources, such as combining the Microwave + Grill to save time and energy.

Panasonic NN CD88 lifestyle image 2024 fries angle 3 Panasonic Launches Four In One Microwave Oven

There are 30 auto menus that can be selected for the most popular dishes. For example, the Re-Bake Bread Auto Programme could be used to heat up store-brought bread, while a Junior menu Auto programmes features popular snack options for children.

Its interior can fit a container that’s 360mm wide. It has a depth of 450mm, width of 560mm and height of 343mm. A separate Trim Kit is available for those who use this as a built-in appliance.

The Panasonic NN-CD88 is available in Australia now for A$919.

