Panasonic Launches New 3-Blade Electric Shaver Duo

Panasonic has launched two new electric shavers for the Australian market, expanding its grooming range with the RM3FX and RM3B Series.

Both models feature a three-blade cutting system and are positioned as accessible options for everyday users.

The RM3FX features an ergonomic grip and a streamlined build, targeting users looking for a dependable, mid-range shaver

The RM3B is smaller in size and lighter in design. It is being pitched as a practical choice for casual or younger users, with its minimalist aesthetic clearly aimed at Gen Z. Despite its compact form factor, it still incorporates many of the core technologies found in Panasonic’s higher-end models.

02 ES RM3FX K Washable RM013 scaled e1748225152535 Panasonic Launches New 3 Blade Electric Shaver Duo

Both shavers use individually floating blades designed to adjust to facial contours, paired with inner blades angled at 30 degrees for closer cutting. Powered by a rotary motor delivering 24,000 cross-cutting movements per minute, the units maintain efficiency even when battery levels are low.

The shavers are fully waterproof to IPX7 standards, allowing for both wet and dry use, including in the shower. USB-C charging also makes them more travel-friendly.

The RM3FX is priced at A$199, while the RM3B comes in at A$169.

GE Launches Smart Café Lights with Colour-Changing Technology and Music Sync

