Panasonic Retro Receiver Will Have You Playing Your CDs Afresh

While I’ve been streaming music for many years, I still own a massive CD collection that gathers dust on the shelves.

That’s where the new Panasonic compact shelf speaker system (SC-PM270) comes in. It offers the multiple functionality of a traditional receiver stereo system but is expected to be cheap. It’s something many might afford to get those CD’s out of their plastic covers and playing again.

For your money, you get a basic set of stereo speakers with single 10cm full range drivers, a mini CD player, an FM tuner, and a 20 watts per channel amplifier. Having built-in Bluetooth allows the SC-PM270 to play audio wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet.

“The system offers Bluetooth Remaster to help compensate for audio frequencies lost by the convenience of wireless transmission, to achieve higher quality sound,” says Panasonic.

A USB connection adds another option to fit your preferred listening experience.

The only thing missing is a little turntable so you can also bring out your vinyl.

Panasonic does make quality turntables under the Technics brand, but for this little unit, maybe a more basic entry-level Panasonic turntable would be in order. You probably could connect one yourself, linking it through the USB port to the compact shelf speaker system.

Panasonic could have toyed with adding DAB radio. That would have been a useful addition and opened the unit to a new market. But it would probably bump up the price.

The system is small enough to fit on a shelf or side table.

The Panasonic compact shelf speaker system so far is destined for North America. Let’s hope it makes it to Australia.

Soundslayer Wearable Gaming Speaker

Panasonic’s Wearable Gaming Speaker is now available as a wireless version. The speaker delivers immersive sound when worn around your neck.

The idea is you can enjoy the sounds of gaming without disturbing other people nearby. Going wireless means you can be untethered.

There’s a speaker on each side of the device with a 1.5-inch driver which delivers 60 per cent more sound than previously.

Panasonic says the speaker uses AI to deliver noise cancellation and eliminate echo.

The transmitter unit connects via USB to a gaming console or PC.

You can already buy it in Australia via Amazon for $449.

See here for more details.