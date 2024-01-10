Panasonic Reveals World’s Smallest, Lightest Macro Lens

Panasonic has unveiled the new LUMIX S 100mm lens, which is now the world’s smallest, lightest medium telephoto fixed focal length macro lens. It weighs around 298g and features a new design, along with a newly developed Dual Phase Linear Motor.

Product Marketing Manager of Imaging at Panasonic, Aaron Water said, “This new lens is impressively engineered. At 298 grams and just 82mm tall, it is around half the weight and two-thirds the height of many other 100mm macros. Enjoy macro magic in the palm of your hand, with 1:1 life-size magnification allowing you to capture stunning close-ups in intricate detail.”

The new compact design allows for better mobility and flexibility in different shooting scenarios. The lens also benefits from a new focus mechanism, allowing for improved tracking performance, and fast, precise autofocus.

It can produce portraits unique to medium telephoto lenses using the large aperture to snap hi-res images.

The lens also operates silently, due to the new linear motor, with focus breathing suppressed. There’s also micro-step aperture control for exposure changes, and the ability to choose between linear and nonlinear focus ring settings.

Beginning early February 2024, the lens will be available in Australia, retailing for A$1,999.

See below the complete list of main features: