Panasonic has announced the launch of the LUMIX G9II digital mirrorless camera, a powerful new Micro Four Thirds flagship camera that starts at $3,299.

It’s the first G series camera with Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) technology, as well as a new sensor and processor engine.

The Panasonic camera also has a new 25.2 megapixel Live MOS sensor which delivers hi-res and high speed response, supporting V-Log/V-Gamut and 13+ stops of wide dynamic range.

The engine achieves natural, three dimensional textured images, and ensures high speed processing of high bitrate video.

On board, is hybrid PDAF technology which allows for accurate auto-focus, and high speed tracking.

There is also new AI powered recognition technology for real time auto-focus and improved precision.

It offers burst shooting at 60fps (AFC) and Super High Speed, pre-burst recording, able to shoot up to 1.5 seconds before shutter release. It also has support for RAW files, and a blackout free Live View Finder. There’s stabilisation for hybrid shooters, and an enhanced image stabilisation system.

G9II InSitu P1033513 scaled Panasonic Unveils New Flagship Digital Mirrorless Camera

The in-body IS has 8-stop capability at 60mm; and when shooting with ultra telephoto focal length, the Dual I.S 2 system is capable of 7.5 stop at 140mm (280mm and 35mm equivalent). Active I.S. technology has been optimised for video shooting, offering smooth video.

There’s also greater support for handheld shooting at ultra telephoto focal lengths, allowing users to shoot difficult subjects.

The precision gyro-sensor and in-body stabilisation unit allows the capturing of 100 megapixel images using the High Resolution model on a tripod or handheld.

There are also several modes expanding creativity. The 13+ stop V-Log/V-Gamut offers high dynamic range, consistent colour management, and streamlined postproduction. In-colour camera grading through REAL TIME LUT increases creative scope, and reduces workflow. Deep black/white contrast is possible through the newly added LEICA Monochrome mode.

Photographers can set desired exposure, take the shot, and view the image on screen as it’s exposed in real time due to the Live View Composite Mode. Once happy with the shot, pressing the shutter button again stops the exposure.

G9II InSitu P1033531 scaled Panasonic Unveils New Flagship Digital Mirrorless Camera

The G9II is also launching point for video creation, including 4:2:0 10-bit 5.8K (4:3) full sensor recording/ 5.7K (17:9), for flexible framing options for multiple social media formats. There is also 4:2:0 10-bit C4K/4K 120p/100p allowing slow motion videos. Recording and playback are supported using an external SSD via USB.

Also offering Apple ProRes video, delivering high image quality at low compression, reducing computer load during postproduction. It also allows for non-linear editing without transcoding.

Panasonic is also introducing a new optional battery grip, with an 8 direction joystick, compatible with the G9II as well as other camera models.

See below pricing:

  • DC-G9M2GN (Body only): RRP $3,299
  • DC-G9M2M (Kit with 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens): RRP $3,599
  • DC-G9M2LEICA (Kit with Leica DG 12-60mm F2.8-4 lens): RRP $4,399
  • DC-G9M2LPRO (Kit with Leica DG 12-35 F2.8 lens): RRP $4,799
  • DMW-BG1E: RRP $599

The camera and battery grip will be available in Australia in late October 2023 from leading photographic specialists.

G9II InSitu P1219104 scaled Panasonic Unveils New Flagship Digital Mirrorless Camera

