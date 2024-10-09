Panasonic Unveils World’s Smallest And Lightest Zoom Lens

Panasonic has unveiled a new lens for its Lumix S Series full-frame mirrorless range which it claims is the world’s smallest and lightest zoom lens.

The new Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens (S-R1840) weighs just 155g and has a dimension of 9 x 40.9 mm when retracted.

The 18mm ultra-wide angle captures expansive landscapes, while the standard 40mm is better suited for portrait shots. It has a closest shooting distance of 0.15m.

The company says that not only does the lens which is based on the L-Mount system standard effectively suppress focus breathing, it also performs well for both photo and video, capturing high-resolution with bokeh quality.

The Lumix S-R1840GC Lens is priced at A$899. The Lumix DC-S9NGN-A (Night Blue) and S-R1840GC Lens costs A$3,299, Lumix DC-S9NGN-G (Dark Olive) and S-R1840GC Lens is priced at A$3,299, the Lumix DC-S9NGN-GA (Mint Green) and S-R1840GC Lens costs A$3,299, the Lumix DC-S9NGN-K (Jet Black) and S-R1840GC Lens costs A$3,299, the Lumix DC-S9NGN-R (Crimson Red) and S-R1840GC Lens is priced at A$3,299, and the Lumix DC-S9NGN-S (Dark Silver) and S-R1840GC Lens costs A$3,299.

“The new zoom lens is the perfect partner to our compact full frame Lumix S9, together weighing a mere 641 grams. This new kit is an incredibly lightweight everyday-carry camera combination giving creators access to full-frame image quality wherever their journey takes them,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager, Imaging.

Apart from the new lens, Panasonic has also announced four new colours for the Lumix S9 range of cameras – Mint Green, Smokey White, Sakura and Orange.

In addition, the company has announced a host of new firmware updates for its full frame mirrorless Lumix S9, S5II, S5IIX cameras and Micro Four Thirds mirrorless G9II camera. The updates are available to download for free from Lumix Global Customer Support websites.

Some of the major highlights within the Lumix S9 Firmware Version 1.1 update include a recording time limit menu that has been added with a new option to record without time limitation. Also, a display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, the phase hybrid auto focus system has been improved and a new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains, as well as specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

As for the Lumix S5II Firmware Version 3.1 and Lumix S5IIX Firmware Version 2.1 updates, Leica Monochrome is now available as a Photo Style and the latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2, is now supported.

Within the Lumix G9II Firmware Version 2.2 update, key highlights include the availability of a 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency option in addition to the existing 2.4GHz option.

“Lumix S9 creators will welcome the ability to access a recording time limit menu, so they can switch off the preset recording limit and extend recording time when required. We’ve also included the option to display up to three frame markers simultaneously, ideal for shooting in Open Gate. S9 LUMIX Lab smartphone app functionality is now increased to include features like remote shooting and shutter remote control,” said Aaron.