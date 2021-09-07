Panasonic’s New Three-In-One Combines Baking, Grilling, And Microwaving

If you’re trying to cut down on appliance real estate in your kitchen, good news: Panasonic’s new convection microwave combines baking, cooking, and microwaving into one device.

The new 27L Panasonic NN-CT56M Convection Microwave Oven features 29 auto menu programs, turbo defrost, and Junior Auto Cook programs for preparing meals for kids. It can bake, grill, and microwave food with 1000W of microwave inverter power, a 1300W quartz grill, and a 100-220°C convection range.

According to Chasnyn Ousmand, Product Marketing Manager, Microwave Ovens, Panasonic Australia, convection microwaves are becoming more popular, with a Panasonic survey finding 57 per cent of users having “changed the way they cook” thanks to their convection microwave, and 48 per cent now “hardly using” their traditional oven.

“Our longstanding history of top performing microwaves is a result of rigorous research to understand the needs of our consumers.

“The NN-CT56M Convection Microwave Oven delivers on this, with impressive cooking convenience in a compact design we know users will love,” said Ousmand.

The Panasonic NN-CT56M Convection Microwave Oven is available now from leading consumer electronics retailers for $529 RRP.

