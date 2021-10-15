Panasonic’s Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use

News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Panasonic has launched its Toughbook G2 in Australia, a rugged device built to withstand the demands of a mobile workforce.

A lightweight yet solid device, weighing only 1.19kg, the G2 features an Intel® Core™ i5-10310U vPro™ processor, a 2D Barcode Reader, True Serial, 2nd LAN, additional USB 2.0 type A, Thermal Camera by FLIR, Smart Card Reader, and HF-RFID (NFC) Reader, and comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

It is also backwards compatible with Toughbook G1 and Toughbook 20 docks. The G2 also comes with optional 4G LTE, and 16GB RAM and 512GB OPAL SSD available storage space.

toughbook g2 angle left scaled Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use

Battery life is over 12 hours, but can be extended with an optional click-and-switch battery that gives 18.5 hours.

With up to 12 hours of battery life, and a possible 18.5 hours if the optional simple click and switch extended batteries are employed

toughbook g2 close up to gadget area serial open scaled Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use

“Increasingly, mobile workforces demand rugged devices that can withstand a unique set of challenges, operate in the harshest environmental conditions and deliver a greater level of safety and assurance, explains Ranjit Sohoni, Senior Product Marketing Manager – Mobile Solutions at Panasonic System Solutions Oceania.

toughbook g2 full rear with large battery scaled Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use

“Panasonic is proud to continue offering our Toughbook solution to support a range of industries – from the critical work of emergency services currently protecting Australians on the frontline of a pandemic, to those working in field services, defence, mining and supply chain and logistics.”

The Toughbook G2 will retail from this month, starting at $4,099.

Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
728x90 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
728x90 7 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
ARL0458 Arlo Pro 4 Oct21 Banner 728x90 V2 scaled Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
Leaderboard 728x90 Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Panasonics Toughbook G2 Is Designed For Rough Use
Previous Post

How To Update Your Vaccine Status App

Premium McIntosh Processor Goes 8K

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Exclusive: Acer’s ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs
in 'Acer'
Tesla Moves Into Smartphone Charger Market
in 'News'
The Little Player That Could
in 'Archive'