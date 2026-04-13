Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi-Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Canadian audio brand Paradigm has unveiled its next-generation Premier Series v2 loudspeakers, targeting the growing demand for high-performance home audio without premium pricing.

The updated range, priced from around US$400 to US$1,300 per speaker (approximately AU$600 to AU$2,000), includes six models spanning floorstanding, bookshelf and home theatre configurations.

The line-up, unveiled at AXPONA 2026, features the flagship 820F and 720F towers, alongside smaller 220B and 120B bookshelf speakers, plus dedicated centre and LCR options.

paradigm premier series v2 120b lifestyle 768x512 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

The launch reflects a broader industry shift, where manufacturers are under pressure to deliver higher-end performance at more accessible price points.

Paradigm says the v2 series borrows technology from its premium Founder range, while maintaining affordability through in-house design and manufacturing.

paradigm premier v2 520c 768x445 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

Key upgrades include new AL-MAC tweeters aimed at reducing distortion, revised midrange drivers for improved clarity, and Carbon-X bass drivers designed to deliver deeper, more controlled low-end performance.paradigm premier v2 620c 768x562 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

The speakers also incorporate updated waveguide and lens technologies to improve sound dispersion and listening consistency across different room layouts.

The Premier Series v2 will be available globally from June. While no Australian pricing has been confirmed, the range is expected to compete in the mid-tier hi-fi segment.

FX9 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
LEADERBOARD 728x90 1x Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
DIGI 728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
hitachi mij refrigerator 728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
251120 SAV leaderboard Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
4 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Uniden March 2026 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Tefal 728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Denon Home Channel News 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
728x90px 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Hand Mixer 728 x 90 px Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
OP 2 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
728 x 90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
CN 728 x 90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Bromley 450 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
728x90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
PAN1842 MW 728X90 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
4Square 728x90 1 Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

Previous Post

REVIEW: Ten days. Two phones. One question hanging over all of it: can Motorola finally play in the same league as Samsung?

Fuel Theft Surge Drives Demand For Uniden’s Low-Cost 4G Security Cam

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Motorola Brings Two New Edge Devices To Oz

Samsung Defends Galaxy Fold Hinge

IFA 2019: LG Debut New CineBeam 4K Projector