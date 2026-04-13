Paradigm Targets Affordable Hi-Fi Boom With Premier Series V2 Speaker Launch

Canadian audio brand Paradigm has unveiled its next-generation Premier Series v2 loudspeakers, targeting the growing demand for high-performance home audio without premium pricing.

The updated range, priced from around US$400 to US$1,300 per speaker (approximately AU$600 to AU$2,000), includes six models spanning floorstanding, bookshelf and home theatre configurations.

The line-up, unveiled at AXPONA 2026, features the flagship 820F and 720F towers, alongside smaller 220B and 120B bookshelf speakers, plus dedicated centre and LCR options.

The launch reflects a broader industry shift, where manufacturers are under pressure to deliver higher-end performance at more accessible price points.

Paradigm says the v2 series borrows technology from its premium Founder range, while maintaining affordability through in-house design and manufacturing.

Key upgrades include new AL-MAC tweeters aimed at reducing distortion, revised midrange drivers for improved clarity, and Carbon-X bass drivers designed to deliver deeper, more controlled low-end performance.

The speakers also incorporate updated waveguide and lens technologies to improve sound dispersion and listening consistency across different room layouts.

The Premier Series v2 will be available globally from June. While no Australian pricing has been confirmed, the range is expected to compete in the mid-tier hi-fi segment.