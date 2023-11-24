Paradise Bed For Gamers Revealed

Avid gamers listen up! Dreams and X Rocker have teamed up to create the ultimate gaming bed, named Nebula Ottoman.

It comes with a 43-inch built in TV, surround sound system, USB-C ports, and storage for consoles and games.

It’s not going to be cheap though, retailing for approximately A$6,878. Availability for Australia is still to be confirmed.

Director of Buying at Dreams, Fabio Perrotta said the bed was designed for those wanting “maximum comfort” while gaming.

“[The] collection goes beyond just furniture, offering an immersive experience, purposefully engineered for maximum comfort during gaming sessions for kids, teens and adults.”

The bed frame, which comes in a small double, double, or King, has a grey leather finish with features such as LED lighting, which can be controlled via an app.

“This app controlled RGB lighting can be synced to enhance the experience of your favourite game soundtrack, or act as an integrated alarm for waking up or winding down.”

A surround sound system has been built into the head and footboard speaker, providing “unrivalled immersion.”

There are also convenient USB-C ports, as well as headphone sockets, and storage for controllers and consoles.

The 4K 43-inch Smart TV has been fitted into the footboard, however users get to choose if they wish to upgrade to a 42-inch LG OLED, but this comes at an extra cost.

Gary Shaw, Managing Director of X Rocker said, “We are confident that these innovative premium designs will appeal to gamers of all levels and ability.”

“So, whether you are a FIFA fanatic or just starting out the new range has something for everyone.”