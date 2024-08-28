Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl

Paramount+ has been added to Hubbl, the interface that lets you browse free-to-air and streaming content in one place.

The Paramount+ library includes the new eight-part Australian series Fake, with Asher Keddie and David Wenham; NCIS: Sydney; The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers and, soon, the second season of Last King of the Cross.

Hubbl describes its service as “like going to an all-you-can eat banquet – you simply browse and find what you want to watch from a range of sources”.

It said the arrangement with Paramount+ completes “the launch partner roadmap”. Other apps available on the Hubbl platform include Kayo Sports, Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV, Optus Sport and YouTube.

Paramount+ is home to A Gentleman in Moscow, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, The Agency and Landman.

It also draws content from MTV, CBS, Paramount Pictures, Showtime, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. SpongeBob SquarePants and South Park fans rejoice.

All A-League, Matildas and Socceroos matches are available to stream.

Hubbl is a small, sub-$100 device that plugs into any compatible TV. The company is also offering Hubbl Glass – a TV with Hubbl and built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord.

Paramount+ is available in locations including Austria, Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Japan, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hubbl is available at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, selected Vodafone retail stores and online, and via hubbl.com.au.