Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Paramount+ has been added to Hubbl, the interface that lets you browse free-to-air and streaming content in one place.

The Paramount+ library includes the new eight-part Australian series Fake, with Asher Keddie and David Wenham; NCIS: Sydney; The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers and, soon, the second season of Last King of the Cross.

Hubbl describes its service as “like going to an all-you-can eat banquet – you simply browse and find what you want to watch from a range of sources”.

It said the arrangement with Paramount+ completes “the launch partner roadmap”. Other apps available on the Hubbl platform include Kayo Sports, Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV, Optus Sport and YouTube.

Hubbl and Remote On Plinth Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl

Paramount+ is home to A Gentleman in Moscow, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, The Agency and Landman.

It also draws content from MTV, CBS, Paramount Pictures, Showtime, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. SpongeBob SquarePants and South Park fans rejoice.

All A-League, Matildas and Socceroos matches are available to stream.

Hubbl is a small, sub-$100 device that plugs into any compatible TV. The company is also offering Hubbl Glass – a TV with Hubbl and built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord. 

Paramount+ is available in locations including Austria, Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Japan, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hubbl is available at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, selected Vodafone retail stores and online, and via hubbl.com.au.

Haier 728x90 1 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
hitachi banner 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
QUEEN 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Litheaudio 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
728X90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Middleton 728x90px Product Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Whatmough 728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
728x90 Iconic Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
728x90 Paramount+ Now Available Through Hubbl
Previous Post

Take A Hike: Garmin Watches Built For The Great Outdoors

Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Unveils New Gaming Monitors
ALDI Unveils 60″ 4K UHD TV For $11 An Inch
Ember Launches Temperature-Controlled Smart Travel Mug 2+ In Australia