South Park fans rejoice – 14 new films are coming exclusively to Network 10 owner ViacomCBS’ new Paramount+ streaming service.

South Park, an American adult animation which has run for 25 seasons, has been extended to a 30th season in 2024. Alongside this, 14 new films – two in 2021 – will come exclusively to the new Paramount+ platform.

According to Chris McCarthy, President/CEO – MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount+, the partnership will fuel both Paramount+ and South Park’s home in the US, the cable TV channel Comedy Central.

mgid arc content shared.southpark Paramount+ Will Have 14 New South Park Movies

“Matt [Stone] and Trey [Parker] are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humour to skewer the absurdities of our culture.

“Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+,” he said.

Paramount+ will launch in Australia on August 11.

