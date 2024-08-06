Paris Olympics: Samsung S24 Ultras Used To Livestream Sailing Competition

Samsung, the worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner, is using its Galaxy S24 Ultra devices to livestream the progress of competitors in the ongoing sailing competition at the Paris Olympics.

The company has installed the device on each boat participating in the sailing competition being held in the French port city of Marseille.

Samsung Mobile Galaxy S24 Ultra Paris 2024 Sailing Competition main6 Paris Olympics: Samsung S24 Ultras Used To Livestream Sailing Competition
Galaxy S24 Ultra installed at the buoy of Paris 2024 sailing competition at Marseille Marina, France (Image: Samsung Newsroom)

Additionally, for kitesurfing and windsurfing, Galaxy smartphones were attached to each athlete’s shoulder and buoys in the water.

Samsung said that it undertook “months of research, development and testing” and collaborated with OBS and other Olympic tech partners to ensure good video quality and connectivity performance across various bodies of water and varied weather and sea conditions.

Samsung Mobile Galaxy S24 Ultra Paris 2024 Sailing Competition main4 Final Paris Olympics: Samsung S24 Ultras Used To Livestream Sailing Competition
Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones installed at the boat of Paris 2024 sailing competition at Marseille Marina, France (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)

Partially, the solution lay in increasing transmission power and installing relay towers on chase boats to ensure a smooth livestream experience for viewers.

During the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics last month, Samsung installed more than 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones on the 85 athlete boats which floated down the Seine. The footage from those phones were also livestreamed through a private 5G network powered by Orange.

Samsung Mobile S24 Ultra Z Flip6 Olympic Edition Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony main2 Paris Olympics: Samsung S24 Ultras Used To Livestream Sailing Competition
Team Australia athlete shares a selfie with fans with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition during the Opening Ceremony on July 26 (Image: Getty / Samsung)

Just ahead of the opening ceremony, Samsung revealed the Olympic Edition of its newly announced Galaxy Z Flip6, which was exclusively designed and customised for all athletes competing in the Games.

Those who watched the Opening Ceremony could experience the event from the athletes’ point of view too as they shared scenes using their Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition smartphones.

