Party Like It’s 1999, With JBL’s Retro Speaker System

Considering that the sale of cassettes and vinyl is on the rise, and CDs are hotly tipped to be making a comeback as well, it makes perfect sense for JBL to mark its 75th anniversary by releasing a series of retro-looking speakers.

Be warned though, with an expected price point north of AUD$3,500, this is some serious gear.

The JBL 4309 comes in at only 40 cms tall, and sports a 16.5 cm pure-pulp cone woofer, a 2.5 cm compression driver, and a HD imaging horn. The speakers feature cast wire-wound resistors, air-core inductors, and low-ESR metallised film capacitors.

Best of all, they are designed to look like they should be sitting on a slate and brick shelf in a 90s dorm room, with your choice of walnut cabinet and blue cloth grille, or shiny black satinwood with a matching black grille.

The speaker will be available from June, for $3,500. If you’re really serious about your sound, the larger 4349 model is already available for a pricey $11,500.