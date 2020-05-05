D-Link has just launched the COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System to expand and improve your Wi-Fi coverage. With more people working from home and streaming video content for entertainment, fast, reliable internet has never been so vital. The COVR-112 is fast enough to support multiple devices performing data-intensive tasks, like simultaneous HD streaming.

“The new COVR-1102, with its stylish, minimalist design, fits into any home or office and brings seamless mesh Wi-Fi coverage to every part of the premises,” said Graeme Reardon, the Managing Director of D-Link ANZ. “With Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh it’s also simple to expand coverage at any point in the future if you need additional Wi-Fi, and of course, supports the very latest in Wi-Fi security technology, WPA3.”

The COVR-1102 is adaptable to different space configurations and can have up to 325 sq metres with steady Wi-Fi.

Its smart steering automatically directs devices to the optimum wireless band to help reduce buffering and lag, while the smart roaming feature automatically connects devices to the strongest COVR Point as you move through the space, ensuring strong internet access where ever you are.

The COVR-1102 also integrates with other smart home voice assistants, so you can control the router’s functionality via Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System (RRP: $299.95) is now available from dlink.com.au. It is also currently listed at JB Hi-Fi for just $249.00.