PC Support Coming To PlayStation VR2

Sony has revealed its PlayStation 5 PS VR2 headset will become compatible with PCs, which includes Steam’s VR games, such as ‘Half-Life: Alyx.’

From August 7, owners will get the opportunity to play VR games from PC on this headset, equipped with an OLED display and 2,000 x 2,040 resolution per eye.

Sony said, “Today, we’re happy to share that we’ll be rolling out this support on August 7. Players will have access to buy and play Steam’s expansive library of thousands of VR games, including fan favourites like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder.”

To start, owners of the VR headset must purchase Sony’s PC adapter for PlayStation VR2, which will also be available from August 7 for A$94.95, according to Kotaku AU.

The headset will then need to be connected to a PC via DisplayPort 1.4 and the PC must meet the minimum requirements outlined below.

The PC minimum requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture required)

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture required) RAM / Memory: 8GB or more

8GB or more GPU / Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture required) / NVIDIA RTX series / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB: Direct connection only

Direct connection only Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Additionally, the user must download the PlayStation VR2 app and the SteamVR app to their PC.

Sony revealed certain features will stay exclusive to the PS5 console, such as HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

The headset will also support 3D audio in supported PC games, however, this will be rendered through SteamVR’s technology.

“While the most immersive way to experience PS VR2 gaming remains on PS5, we hope players will enjoy the ability to play an expanded lineup of VR games on PC using the same headset,” the company said.

The PlayStation VR2 is currently available for A$879 from Big W, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman.