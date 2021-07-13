Peloton Rival Makes Big Aussie Fitness Push

Global fitness company iFIT is taking on Peloton with an expanded Australian offering in retail stores.

The owner of brands including premium NordicTrack and more affordable ProForm, iFIT is bringing a broad range of connected fitness equipment to Australia powered by its subscription service, which offers both live and on-demand studio classes as well as guided workouts through scenic global backdrops like Mt Everest, the Boston Marathon, and the Tour De France. Previously only available online, the NordicTrack and ProForm ranges will now also be sold at Rebel Sport alongside selected retailers.

Among the new products is the NordicTrack Vault fitness mirror (top, $5499), a connected mirror with built-in screen and storage for equipment, which allows users to watch and match their fitness trainers during workouts; gear such as treadmills, elliptical trainers, rowers, and bikes also features among iFIT’s ranges.

According to iFIT’s Australasian General Manager, Clayton Scott, local business has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020.

“The Australian market presents a tremendous business opportunity. Australians are passionate about sport and fitness, and now with the growth of home fitness, there’s no better time to offer the best-in-class experience.

“Australian consumers have been shifting their workouts to online and virtual experiences for some time and the pandemic accelerated that trend. More and more people are realising they can maximise both their time and fitness results,” Scott said.

iFIT’s expansion is a fresh headache for beleaguered rival Peloton, which is launching into Australia under a cloud of safety lawsuits and recalls as people – including small children – have been injured by its treadmills.