Peloton’s Recalled Tread Model Will Finally Get Fix

Peloton has announced that owners of the regular Tread will finally be offered a fix, which involves a Peloton technician coming to users’ homes and fixing the product.

The Tread was recalled this May “because the touchscreen console on the Tread can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers,” according to the company. There were 18 reported incidents of this occurring in the UK and Canada.

This isn’t the controversial Tread+ which resulted in many injuries and at least one death. The Tread+ is yet to return to market, a process that CEO John Foley warned in May “could take months”.

Foley also said the company’s aim is to be a “leader in safety in the industry” and the repaired Tread would be“one of the safest if not the safest treadmills in the world.”