Philips All-In-One Projector Gives 120-Inch Clear Pictures

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Philips Projection is lifting the standards of home cinema to Australia with its PicoPix Max TV projector.

The all-in-one standalone entertainment unit delivers a 120-inch display, True 1080p Full HD picture quality, built-in Android TV, and 2.1 speakers, all in a snug little unit.

philips 3 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures

For gamers it offers a low 16ms input lag and 60Hz refresh rate.

The box includes super-bright 4 channel LEDs, and a TI DLP Cinema technology chip, HDR10, and a battery that sports four hours of life.

Furthering the picture quality is the AI-driven Auto Focus, the Keystone correction, multiple image correction, 4-corner correction, and a light sensor for adaptive brightness in bright or dark spaces.

“At Philips Projection, we’re always looking to break new ground, which is why we’re thrilled to announce the PicoPix Max TV, the state-of-the-art product in portable entertainment,” said said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.

“As an extension of our high quality range of portable projectors, the PicoPix Max TV offers the best viewing experience and high-end features for ultimate convenience.”

philips 2 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures

It comes certified by Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, and uses Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The Philips PicoPix Max TV sell for $1,499 through JB Hi-Fi.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
Polk Signa S4 728x90 1 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
Leaderboard 728x90 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
728 x 90 1 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
728x90 3 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
3 728x90 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
728x90 Philips All In One Projector Gives 120 Inch Clear Pictures
Previous Post

ASUS ROG Debut First Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Galaxy Note 7s Yield Treasure
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Atmos Beosound Stage Soundbar
Three New Laptops On The Way From Lenovo