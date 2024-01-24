Philips Hue Reveals Product Range To Illuminate A Home

Philips Hue has expanded its outdoor smart lighting range with the new Dymera wall lights, which are able to beam up and down, adding dramatic effects to the exterior or interior of the home.

They feature a black design, with two individually controlled beams, allowing the user to set illumination and individual colours for each via the Philips Hue app.

The owner can also use the app’s scene gallery to create a more cohesive look. These Dymera lights will be available from February 27th, with Australian pricing still to come.

Also revealed was the new Philips Hue pendant cord, designed to work with Philips Hue filament bulbs. It’s 3D printed with bio-circular materials, and comes in black and white colours, and two sizes. This will be available from February 2024.

Additionally, the company unveiled a few Perifo connectors which can expand the ability of track lighting. The T connector allows rails to run in three different directions, and the flexible connector provides the user with complete control over the shape of the track, and allows the rails to run in any direction beyond 90 degree angles. Available from April 2024.

New black and white colour options have also been added to the Being ceiling light, and three colours have been added to the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp.

The Philips Hue Secure camera starter kit and Philips Hue Secure floodlight have been made available.

The kit includes the Philips Hue Secure wired camera, two contact sensors, two bulbs, and a Bridge (all Philips Hue), for controlling all devices.

The company has also said it would update the Hue app’s security center during the first half of 2024, to add push notifications, automatic light and sound alarms, and Alexa and Google Home compatibility.