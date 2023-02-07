Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights

The Philips A7607 Wireless Sports Headphones aren’t just IP66-rated to keep them good for dust, rain and dirt, they have LED safety lights for visibility if you’re running or walking at night.

They also feature open-ear design that uses bone conduction to transfer sound, so you don’t need to stick in an earbud or cover your ear with pads to hear your audio – the sound is transferred from your cheekbones to your inner ear, making for a better listening experience.

philips taa7607bk Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights

They’re also light at 0.038kg, but still secure, with a neckband section that wraps around the back of your head then loops over the top of your ears.

The neckband also houses the control buttons, allowing you to easily play, pause, take calls and adjust volume. Extra features can be accessed through the Philips Headphones app, which lets you turn the safety LEDs on and off – though you can do this manually with the button on the neckband.

The app can also be used to choose preset listening modes, or to EQ sound to what you prefer.

philips headphone app group Philips Launch Wireless Headphones With LED Safety Lights

You can expect nine hours of playtime off a two-hour charge, and there’s a magnetic charging cradle supplied. A 15-minute charge will also sort you out with an extra hour playtime.

As for tech specs, you’ll have dynamic drivers, impedance of 4Ohms, 17mm speakers, sensitivity of 92db, or 1kHz, a frequency range of 130-16,000hZ, and maximum power input of 500mW

