Philips Revives Iconic ‘80s Moving Sound Range With Modern Upgrade

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Philips has officially detailed its retro inspired ‘Moving Sound’ audio range, reviving its iconic 1980s designs with modern features.

First announced in September as part of the company’s centenary celebrations, the lineup blends bold throwback styling, including bright yellow finishes and cassette-era aesthetics with contemporary wireless audio technology.

The four-product range includes two portable Bluetooth speakers, on-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds. All products will be available in yellow or black with neon accents.

Leading the lineup is The Tube (pictured below), a 140W portable speaker positioned as a modern-day boombox, which comes in yellow and black.

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The speaker features dual woofers, tweeters and passive radiators, along with Bluetooth 6.0, Auracast support and up to 24 hours of battery life. A built-in display showing animated cassette graphics reinforces the retro theme, while IP67 durability and power bank functionality target outdoor use.

Its smaller sibling, The Roller (pictured below), delivers 60W output in a more compact design, retaining the same visual identity and core features, including water resistance, app control and extended battery life.

 

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On the personal audio side, Philips is reviving its classic lightweight headphone design with the Ringo Duo (below).

The on-ear model adds Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C wired support, 40mm drivers and AI-powered call noise reduction, with up to 26 hours of battery life.

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Rounding out the range are The Buds (below) true wireless earbuds, which bring the collection into the modern era with hybrid active noise cancellation, spatial audio, multipoint connectivity and up to 42 hours of total battery life. The charging case also features a small display with cassette-style animations.

European pricing starts from €35 (A$60), with Australian pricing yet to be confirmed. The range is expected to arrive locally in Q2.

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