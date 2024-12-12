Philips Steam Iron Recalled

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has issued a recall notice for a Philips pressurised steam iron (steam generator) which has a product code of PSG8030/25.

The iron features a detachable water tank, and the reason cited by the ACCC for recalling it is that the steam boiler could split during use.

It says that there is a risk of serious injury, damage to property or both if the boiler seam splits open.

It instructs users to immediately stop using the iron.

Also, those affected by the recall notice can submit the product details on Versuni Australia’s website or contact Versuni Australia to arrange a refund or replacement product.

The product was available at retailers including Appliances Online, Betta, Bi Rite, Bing Lee, David Jones, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Myer, Retravision and Amazon.

A quick search by ChannelNews on Thursday afternoon shortly after the recall notice was published on the ACCC’s product safety website, showed that the product is still available at certain retailers including Myer, Woolworths, Big W and Appliances Online.

Philips says that its PerfectCare 8000 Series uses its new sensor technology that allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. No temperature setting is required.

The company, while describing the product on its website, says that its OptimalTEMP technology results in the iron not causing burns to any ironable fabric.